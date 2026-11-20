Two Big 12 teams looking to make a late statement meet Saturday when Arizona State hosts Oklahoma State in Tempe, Ariz.

The Cowboys and Sun Devils have identical records (6-4, 4-3 Big 12) but are coming off different results last weekend.

Oklahoma State fell 52-27 at home to No. 12 Texas Tech, while Arizona State became bowl eligible with a 26-13 victory at UCF despite having to travel to Orlando, Fla., on game day due to the FAA ground stop.

A Cowboys offense powered by Drew Mestemaker and Caleb Hawkins is averaging 42.2 points and 526.7 yards per game, ranked third and first nationally in the FBS, respectively.

Mestemaker has completed 233 of 351 passes (66.4%) for 3,239 yards, 30 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. The passing yards and touchdowns lead all FBS quarterbacks. He has also rushed for 169 yards and four touchdowns.

"He can throw with no space; he does not need space to throw," said Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham, who considers Mestemaker the No. 1 choice of the 2027 NFL Draft. "He's a sneaky athlete. You don't anticipate him going on a 60-yard run, and he can."

Mestemaker suffered a stinger in his throwing (right) shoulder during the Cowboys' loss to Texas Tech. Although he finished the game, Oklahoma State monitored his condition during the week and listed him as questionable.

"Yeah, Drew's a tough kid and obviously was able to finish the game," Oklahoma State coach Eric Morris said on Tuesday. "We'll just continue to monitor how he feels."

Hawkins has rushed for 1,172 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 117.2 yards per game. Justin Bowick has 49 receptions for 868 yards and 10 touchdowns to lead the Cowboys.

Arizona State's defense is coming off a strong performance in the win over UCF, limiting the Knights to 54 rushing yards.

True freshman Cardae Mack outgained UCF on his own, rushing 25 times for 111 yards and a touchdown. Mack has rushed for 714 yards on 127 carries with seven touchdowns.

Arizona State's Jake Fette, another true freshman, has completed 61 of 106 passes for 623 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in five games this season.