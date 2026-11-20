Wisconsin must recapture the feeling of winning on the road to extend its 18-game winning streak against Purdue in a

Big Ten clash on Saturday in West Lafayette, Ind.

Wisconsin (6-4, 4-3 Big Ten) is coming off a 24-21 loss at Maryland after blowing a seven-point lead in the final three minutes. The Badgers fell to 1-3 on the road after losing three fumbles, including one that set up the Terrapins' winning field goal.

"Obviously we didn't play well enough to win," Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell said. "I don't think that there's anything else that you can really say. There's some things ... we've got to do a hell of a lot better."

Purdue (3-7, 2-5) fell 28-7 at then-No. 15 Iowa last Saturday after taking buses to the game due to nationwide air-travel issues.

The Badgers have won the last 18 meetings with Purdue, including a 52-6 rout in the last matchup in 2024. The Boilermakers have not beaten Wisconsin since 2003 in Madison and have not won at home against the Badgers since 1997.

"I was in high school the last time Purdue beat Wisconsin in Ross-Ade (Stadium)," Purdue coach Barry Odom said. "And then I am aware that they've won 18 straight. The great thing is this team had nothing to do with that."

Wisconsin has lost three of its last five games, with all three defeats on the road.

The Badgers managed just 201 yards offense against Maryland. True freshman Ryan Hopkins, in his first road start, completed just 11 of 22 passes for 77 yards. Hopkins did not play the final series after a blindside hit, but Fickell was optimistic that he would be able to play Saturday.

Purdue moved the ball against Iowa, generating 5.41 yards per play, but converted just one of four trips to the red zone.

The Boilermakers average 376.7 yards and 27.2 points per game, but give up 417.3 yards, most in the Big Ten, and 31.9 points.

Ryan Browne has passed for 2,418 yards with 12 TDs and six interceptions. Assad Waseem is the top target with 49 catches for 802 yards and one score. Fame Ijeboi has rushed for 684 yards and 10 touchdowns, second in the Big Ten.