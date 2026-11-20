That timeline runs into January for a Rams team that is 6-4, which is 2 1/2 games behind the San Francisco 49ers (8-1) in the NFC West.

McVay's comments come one day after Nacua was suspended three games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. The league was unaware that Nacua already had undergone surgery when it imposed the suspension, ESPN reported on Friday.

Nacua suffered MCL and PCL sprains, as well as a turf toe injury, on the Rams' final offensive snap during the 20-13 victory over the Washington Commanders on Nov. 8.

Nacua, who was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 12, is in the final season of a four-year rookie contract with an original value of $4.08 million that was raised due to a performance escalator to a base salary of $5.76 million for the 2026 season, according to Spotrac. He is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

The 25-year-old has 70 receptions for 715 yards and four touchdowns in seven games this season. In 51 career contests, he has 383 catches for 4,906 yards and 23 touchdowns. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2023 and 2025 and was first-team All Pro last season.

The Rams selected Nacua in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.