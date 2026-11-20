The NFL will consider adopting a plan that standardizes how teams handle travel arrangements for international games, The Athletic reported Friday.

That could include a minimum-night stay.

Typically, teams have been left to determine their travel days and how many nights to stay.

"Currently, we leave those football decisions on when the team arrives in the market to the club," Peter O'Reilly, NFL executive VP of club business, major events and international, told The Athletic. "It is something that we'll consider moving forward on: Do we put some minimum nights in a market in there? It's something we'll look at."

The NFL Players Association declined to comment to The Athletic.

The difference in the way teams do business came to light before the first of nine international games this season as the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams met in Melbourne, Australia, on Sept. 10, U.S. time.

With a travel distance of about 8,000 miles and a 17-hour time difference from California, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan took his team to Australia a week early. His Rams' counterpart, Sean McVay, decided to treat it like any other road trip and departed closer to game day, arriving just 28 hours before kickoff.

The 49ers defeated the jet-lagged Rams 27-7.

The Rams' short stay also did not give players a chance to interact with the local community at fan events, something the NFL is trying to do in each game city as it attempts to expand the game globally.

The final NFL International Series game of the season will take place Sunday night in Mexico City as the 49ers (8-1) meet the Minnesota Vikings (7-2). In addition to Melbourne, games were played this season in London, Rio de Janeiro, Paris, Madrid and Munich.