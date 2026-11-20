Texas A&M is expected to start Brady Hart at quarterback over Marcel Reed when the Aggies visit Oklahoma on Saturday, according to multiple reports.

Hart, a sophomore from Cocoa, Fla., has seen action in four games this season. That included completing 2 of 3 passes for 22 yards in one drive after relieving an ineffective Reed in last week's loss to Tennessee.

For the season, Hart is 14-for-24 passing for 165 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Reed was expected to be at the helm of a Texas A&M team projected to compete for a College Football Playoff spot. Instead, the Nashville native has struggled through the Aggies' 4-6 start and 1-6 record in SEC play.

Reed is completing a career-low 55.7% of his passes for 1,712 yards, eight touchdowns and nine interceptions. He has thrown only three touchdown passes over the past eight games, with Texas A&M going 2-6 during that stretch. He completed 9 of 22 passes for only 71 yards before being benched against the Volunteers.

"Our offense is inept," Aggies coach Mike Elko said this week. "I don't know how you could put this on one kid. ... It's on me. It is on me. It is a completely non-functional offense and it is on me."

Hart arrived at Texas A&M as a four-star prospect. He will make his first career start when the Aggies face former Big 12 rival Oklahoma for the first time since the Cotton Bowl to end the 2012 season.