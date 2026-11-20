The New Orleans Saints are releasing starting safety Justin Reid, coach Kellen Moore said Friday, after Reid posted a goodbye message earlier in the day on social media.

"Justin's a good player, awesome person," Moore said. "As far as Justin, we're working through the processing of a release. We may have a roster move here in the next little bit. Obviously, we had those conversations, good conversations. We'll keep those personal. Love Justin. Felt like this was obviously the best for everyone. We're ready to roll and keep moving forward."

Moore said that Jordan Howden, 26, will replace Reid when the Saints (3-6) visit the Chicago Bears (7-2) on Sunday.

"Jordan's played a little bit more the last few weeks," Moore said. "He's earned those opportunities."

Reid, 29, was still listed as the starter on the Saints' official depth chart on Friday. He did not practice Wednesday or Thursday because of what the team termed a personal matter on its injury report. Moore gave the same reason on Friday for Reid's status.

Reid had requested his release, according to media reports on Thursday.

"In life and in sports, things don't always go the way you planned or hoped they would," Reid posted on his X account on Friday. "Unfortunately, this is one of those moments. But that doesn't change the love and respect I have for this organization or this city. I truly want to see this team and this city thrive. No one deserves it more than New Orleans and the Saints."

Reid has started all nine games for the Saints and recorded 46 tackles, with two tackles for loss. A team captain, he has played 90% of the defensive snaps (555) and 17% of the special teams snaps (43).

"Justin's done a lot of good things for our organization," Moore said. "He's battled. Obviously, we came down to this decision."

For his career, Reid has 698 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 11 interceptions (two returned for touchdowns), 52 passes defended, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in 130 regular-season games (126 starts) for the Houston Texans (2018-21), Kansas City Chiefs (2022-24) and Saints.

The Texans selected Reid in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Stanford. He won Super Bowl titles with the Chiefs in the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

A Louisiana native, Reid signed a three-year contract with New Orleans as a free agent in March 2025 worth a reported $31.5 million, with $22.25 million fully guaranteed. He restructured the deal in March to lower his salary cap number for this season to $5.2 million and raise his cap number for 2027 to $13.1 million, according to Over The Cap.

"I genuinely enjoyed my time here and have nothing but love and respect for this city and the people who make it so special," Reid wrote on his Friday post. "I have so much appreciation for the entire Saints organization. From my teammates and coaches to the training staff, strength staff, equipment staff, nutrition staff, media staff, culinary staff, security staff, and everyone else working behind the scenes to help us succeed. Your hard work and dedication never goes unnoticed."

The Saints selected Howden in the fifth round of the 2023 draft out of Minnesota. He has nine tackles and one fumble recovery in nine games as a reserve. He has played on 15% of the defensive snaps (91).