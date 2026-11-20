Clemson's defense kept Duke in check for much of the game, emerging with a 20-10 victory behind new starting quarterback Trent Pearman on Friday in Durham, N.C.

Pearman and Chris Denson each rushed for a touchdown to lead a balanced offense for the Tigers (7-4, 5-3 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Pearman, who was summoned to a new role after two other Clemson quarterbacks got hurt a week earlier in a home loss to Georgia Tech, threw for 164 yards on 17-of-27 passing and rushed for 51 yards on six carries.

Jarvis Green led the Tigers' ground attack with 84 yards on 16 carries, and Denson posted 71 yards on 16 attempts.

The loss officially eliminated defending conference champion Duke (7-4, 4-4) from returning to the ACC title game next month.

Running back Nate Sheppard gained 116 yards on 19 carries with a touchdown for the Blue Devils, but he was limited to 39 first-half yards on 11 carries.

Duke quarterback Walker Eget finished 16-for-48 for 149 yards and an interception.

The Tigers wound up with a 384-247 edge in total yards.

Duke, trailing 17-10, got the ball back with 4:37 remaining after a Clemson punt, but the Blue Devils were unable to pick up a first down and gave the ball back at the 3:34 mark.

Despite a penalty on Clemson to begin the ensuing possession, the Tigers picked up a first down and tacked on Nolan Hauser's 39-yard field goal with 1:01 to play.

Clemson scored the game's first touchdown on its second possession of the second half when Pearman ran 9 yards for a score that gave the Tigers a 10-0 lead.

The margin didn't last long because three plays later Sheppard ripped off a 55-yard touchdown run.

Duke had a chance to pull even early in the fourth quarter, but Gavin Strange's 46-yard field-goal attempt was off the mark.

Clemson seized the momentum by going 71 yards on eight plays, with Denson picking up the touchdown on a 7-yard run.

Duke responded with a 46-yard field goal from Strange to make it 17-10 with 6:54 remaining.

Clemson outgained Duke 180-80 in the first half, but the Tigers committed the only two turnovers before the break.

Hauser's first field goal marked the only first-half points, coming from 36 yards out with 17 seconds left in the half to cap a 12-play, 72-yard drive.