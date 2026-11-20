With heavyweight opponents awaiting both teams next weekend, Boston College and Syracuse can't afford to look past Saturday's Atlantic Coast Conference meeting in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

The Eagles (4-6, 2-4 ACC) have lost three straight and were dominated in a 41-7 loss at then-No. 5 Notre Dame last week. The Orange (5-5, 3-5) have won three of their last four and are coming off a 34-31 victory at North Carolina State.

"I think, going against this team, you throw records out the window," Syracuse coach Fran Brown said. "It's just going to be ... really good backyard football."

In next week's regular-season finales, Boston College visits No. 7 Miami and Syracuse hosts No. 6 Notre Dame.

Boston College managed only 136 total yards against the Fighting Irish, scoring on a Bo MacCormack III rushing touchdown three plays after KP Price grabbed the defense's ACC-best 13th interception.

"I think we played a great team, and we're not close to them," Eagles coach Bill O'Brien said. "We struggled to block and get open. We just struggled in the game. We've got to come back."

The Eagles also lost linebacker Bodie Kahoun due to a concussion and a season-ending neck injury. The Notre Dame transfer, who returned to Boston with movement in all of his extremities, missed three games earlier this season with another injury.

All of the Eagles' ACC home games have been one-possession affairs.

Meanwhile, Syracuse has played seven straight games decided by eight or fewer points and a nation-best eight one-score games this season.

Steve Angeli has thrown six touchdown passes in the fourth quarter and overtime over the last four games, including the winner to Justus Ross-Simmons against the Wolfpack.

"He's been able to show that he's a guy that will fight to the end," Brown said of Angeli. "You can't stop believing in each other, and everything (in last week's game) was able to work itself out."

The biggest story against NC State was freshman wide receiver Calvin Russell III's breakout for 137 yards on 17 receptions, the most catches by any FBS player since December of 2024.