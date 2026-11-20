Stanford and California played in the same state on the other side of the country last weekend. They returned home with starkly different results, however.

Stanford will try to build on its surprising success, while the Golden Bears will attempt to pull out of a freefall when they host the Cardinal on Saturday afternoon in an Atlantic Coast Conference game in Berkeley, Calif.

Stanford shocked Virginia Tech last Saturday 40-22 to end a 15-game road losing streak.

With two games remaining, Stanford (5-5, 3-4 ACC) is within a win of becoming bowl-eligible for the first time since 2018.

"We've made no bones about playing for an extra game," Cardinal coach Tavita Pritchard said. "We're one step closer to that. With this team, we've gotten better every single game. We want to be a team that is better today than we were yesterday and better next week than we were this week."

California (3-7, 2-5) took on Virginia last Saturday in Charlottesville and lost 36-7, its fourth straight one-sided defeat.

"I think there is a lot of fight in this team," Bears center Bastian Swinney said. "I'm expecting to see a lot of fight out of this team (against Stanford) as well. The guys care, I'm a guy who cares. The guys up front care. I know that for sure. We're going to keep doing everything we can for this team."

Speculation that Cal coach Tosh Lupoi won't make it back for a second season has been building with each blowout loss, but Lupoi is focused on the future.

"I'm going to continue to be excited to coach this team," Lupoi said. "Very excited about what we can build. As far as expectations, I don't set those. I just try to do my absolute best to put our team in position to win and I haven't done that well enough."

The Cardinal will continue to look for quarterback Davis Warren and running back Micah Ford to spearhead the offense against the Golden Bears.

Ford is coming off a big workload against the Hokies, rushing for 149 yards on 27 carries and scoring three touchdowns. He's surpassed 100 yards in three of the past four games, leaving him 100 yards short of 1,000 for the season.

Stanford safety Charlie Eckhardt will attempt to lead the defense after finishing with two interceptions, a forced fumble, a sack and a season-high 10 tackles against Virginia Tech.

"Absolutely relentless effort and attitude all the time," Pritchard said of Eckhardt. "He loves to play football. He loves practicing football. He just exudes everything we want about competition and effort and relentlessness and self-improvement. Chuck embodies so much of what we want to be in this program, and I'm just so happy for him."

Cal quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele threw two more interceptions last weekend to give him eight on the season. He was sacked a season-high four times.