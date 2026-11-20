Bowl eligibility will be on the line for both teams when North Carolina and Virginia renew the "South's Oldest Rivalry" on Saturday afternoon in Atlantic Coast Conference action in Charlottesville, Va.

The Cavaliers (5-5, 3-4) are 5-1 at home. They are coming off a 36-7 win against Cal last weekend in a game that included two interceptions returned for touchdowns and a 424-201 advantage in total yards.

The Tar Heels (5-5, 2-4) are 3-1 on the road. Their last three losses have been by a combined six points, including last weekend's 16-14 setback against Louisville in Chapel Hill, N.C.

This will be the 131st meeting between Virginia and North Carolina since 1892. The visiting Cavaliers won 17-16 in overtime last season when they stopped a two-point conversion attempt by the Tar Heels.

Virginia has not won back-to-back games since beating NC State and Norfolk State to begin the season.

"Guys are going to have to play well," Cavaliers coach Tony Elliott said Monday. "Hopefully, we can carry over the momentum. Really, the biggest challenge coming out of this past weekend is OK, did we learn from earlier in the season how to better handle success, right?"

Beau Pribula has thrown for 1,727 yards and 15 touchdowns with only three interceptions to lead the Cavaliers. Da'Shawn Martin is his No. 1 target with 30 catches for 425 yards and seven scores, and Jekail Middlebrook fuels the running game with 540 yards and four scores. Brandyn Hillman has four interceptions, including a school-record, 100-yard pick-six against Cal.

North Carolina is looking for its fourth straight road win after beating then-No. 25 Pitt, Duke and UConn.

"This is a good football team," Tar Heels coach Bill Belichick said Monday about Virginia. "Tony does a real good job. They're very well-coached, fundamentally sound. They play a very good, solid brand of football. ... We weren't able to do a whole lot against them last year."

Billy Edwards Jr. has passed for 2,247 yards and 18 touchdowns against six interceptions for the Tar Heels. Jordan Shipp leads the team in receptions (57) and receiving yards (703), and Jelani Thurman has eight TD catches. Benjamin Hall has a team-high 425 rushing yards, and Demon June has eight rushing scores. Xavier Lewis has seven sacks and 10 tackles for loss.

Greg Smith III leads North Carolina with three interceptions but will have to sit out the first half against Virginia because of his role in a postgame brawl after the loss to Louisville.