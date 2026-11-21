Arch Manning passed for 287 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score as No. 5 Texas rolled over Arkansas 45-3 on Saturday afternoon in a Southeastern Conference clash between longtime rivals in Austin, Texas.

Texas (9-2, 6-2 SEC) won its fifth consecutive game and beat the Razorbacks three years in a row for the first time since 1982-84. The Longhorns' showing all but cemented their spot in the playoffs for the third time in the past four seasons.

Manning finished 21 of 25 through the air, with eight of his throws going to Emmett Mosley V for 106 yards.

KJ Jackson led Arkansas (4-7, 2-6) with 190 yards passing as the Razorbacks lost for the third time in their last four. Chris Marshall caught nine passes for 106 yards.

The Longhorns wasted little time setting the tone as Manning needed just seven snaps to move Texas 52 yards and claim a 7-0 lead at the 10:24 mark with his 3-yard keeper.

Texas' defense then took center stage as Jelani McDonald intercepted Jackson and returned the pick 31 yards to give the Longhorns a 14-0 lead just six minutes into the game. It was McDonald's fifth interception of the season and fourth in the past two games.

Arkansas got on the board via a 30-yard field goal by Max Gilbert to cap a 63-yard, 11-play drive. The Longhorns answered with a Gianni Spetic 38-yard FG with 9:13 to play in the second quarter to make it 17-3.

Texas then put its stamp on the half with a pair of touchdowns around the two-minute timeout. First, Manning hit tight end Emaree Winston for a 21-yard scoring pass with 2:20 to play before halftime. Then, after Gilbert missed a field goal from 44 yards out, the Longhorns moved 74 yards in just four passes. Manning's 17-yard touchdown pass to Mosley made it 31-3 at the break.

Michael Terry III scored on a 1-yard run on the opening possession of the third quarter to stoke the Texas lead to 38-3. Backup quarterback KJ Lacey Jr. took over for Manning in the fourth quarter and went 3 for 3 passing on a drive that netted an 8-yard touchdown run by Derrek Cooper to cap the scoring.