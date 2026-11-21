Senior quarterback Austin Mack threw four touchdowns passes and led No. 3 Alabama to a 47-0 victory over Chattanooga in his first career start on Saturday in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

The Crimson Tide (9-2) outgained their FCS opposition 553-86 as they sealed their first shutout of the season.

Mack got the start because Alabama's usual starter Keelon Russell was rested as he nurses an ankle injury, per the school. Mack completed 20 of 25 attempts for 254 yards with four passing touchdowns and another one on the ground.

Daniel Hill was the Crimson Tide's leading rusher with 75 yards on 10 carries. Twelve different players caught a pass for Alabama. Tight end Kaleb Edwards topped the list with 63 receiving yards.

The Mocs (7-5) were also without their starting quarterback as Battle Alberson missed his second straight game. New Mexico State transfer Parker Awad took the majority of the reps, going 6-for-12 for 59 yards. Chattanooga managed only 27 rushing yards on 24 carries.

A 1-yard Mack touchdown run opened the scoring on Alabama's second drive. Edric Hill and QB Reese combined to tackle Kevin Lalin in the end zone for a safety which extended the lead to 9-0 late in the first quarter.

The Crimson Tide drove inside the Chattanooga 5-yard line on the ensuing drive, but they were forced to settle for a 24-yard Conor Talty field goal less than two minutes into the second quarter.

Receiving touchdowns by Ryan Coleman-Williams, Lotzier Brooks and Rico Scott made it a 33-0 Alabama lead at the break.

Mack kept the Tide offense rolling out of the half, tossing a 8-yard TD pass to Noah Rogers on the opening drive of the third quarter.

Jett Thomalla then took over the quarterbacking duties. The freshman signal caller threw his first career touchdown pass, a 15-yard pitch-and-catch to Kevin Riley, for the lone score of the fourth quarter. Both teams agreed to shorten the final period to 10 minutes.

The Crimson Tide elected to honor their seniors a week ahead of their final home game, the 91st playing of the Iron Bowl versus Auburn next week.