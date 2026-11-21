Brandon Smith, an injury replacement as the featured back for No. 13 Oregon, ran for 121 yards and two touchdowns as the Ducks earned a 45-7 win over Michigan State on Friday in East Lansing, Mich.

Kicker Gage Hurych ran for a 15-yard touchdown on a fake field goal with two seconds left in the first half, helping the Ducks (8-3, 6-2 Big Ten) post their fourth straight victory.

Oregon scored four second-half touchdowns, two from reserve running back Simeon Price, and made its case to stay in the conversation for a College Football Playoff berth.

Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola threw for 234 yards and a touchdown on 21-of-34 passing.

Oregon took a 17-0 lead into halftime after the trick play. Earlier, Smith scored the first of two touchdowns.

The Ducks lost running back Dierre Hill Jr. to an injury in their first possession of the game. Hill was tackled on a carry, came up limping and asked to be subbed off.

Hill was eventually helped to the locker room unable to put weight on his left leg, and didn't play thereafter. The Ducks were already without another main ball carrier, Jordon Davison.

Oregon turned to Smith and Da'Juan Riggs (nine carries, 42 yards), and Smith opened the scoring with a 5-yard touchdown run with 5:14 to go in the first quarter.

Michigan State sought to establish the run on offense early, with the inexperienced Kayd Coffman at quarterback due to injuries at the position. Coffman finished 10 of 19 for 106 yards with one interception.

Jaziun Patterson scored the Spartans' lone touchdown of the game on a 1-yard run in the third quarter.

Trailing 7-0, the Spartans put together a good drive late in the first quarter and early in the second, but it ended in a missed 47-yard field goal try.

The Ducks got help from a muffed punt late in the second quarter and took a 10-0 lead on Hurych's 40-yard field goal with 2:53 to go until halftime.