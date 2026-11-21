Beau Pribula tied a career high with four touchdown passes and Virginia gained bowl eligibility with a 41-24 victory over North Carolina in Atlantic Coast Conference action Saturday in Charlottesville, Va.

The Cavaliers (6-5, 4-4 ACC) improved to 6-1 at home and handed the Tar Heels (5-6, 2-5) their fourth loss in five games. It was the 131st meeting in the "South's Oldest Rivalry."

Pribula passed for a season-high 297 yards with scoring strikes to Da'Shawn Martin, Jekail Middlebrook, Xavier Brown and Dakota Twitty. Middlebrook had five catches for a career-high 140 yards, and Brown had 122 yards from scrimmage.

Missed opportunities cost North Carolina, which will have to beat NC State next Saturday in Chapel Hill to qualify for its first bowl game under second-year coach Bill Belichick.

True freshman Travis Burgess made his first start for the Tar Heels and completed 25 of 45 passes for 354 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. He also rushed 13 times for a game-high 106 yards and a TD. Jordan Shipp had 149 yards on nine catches.

Martin's diving 20-yard catch in the end zone put Virginia up 7-0 midway through the first quarter.

Will Bettridge's 42-yard field goal made it 10-0 on the first play of the second quarter.

Kaleb Jackson's 1-yard touchdown run put North Carolina on the board with 10:06 left in the first half.

Just 17 seconds later, Pribula found Middlebrook open down the sideline for a 75-yard TD and a 17-7 lead.

The Tar Heels had first-and-goal at the 6 but came up empty when Anthony Britton blocked Rece Verhoff's 29-yard field-goal attempt.

The Cavaliers led 20-10 at halftime after a late exchange of field goals.

UNC opened the second half with another scoreless trip to the red zone when it failed to convert a fourth-and-2 at the 15-yard line.

Virginia stretched the lead to 34-10 with two Pribula TD passes -- 24 yards to Brown with 1:48 left in the third and a 1-yard dart to Twitty with 11:26 left in the game.

Burgess completed a 5-yard TD pass to Trech Kekahuna and added the two-point conversion to get within 34-18.

Solomon Beebe's 32-yard TD run with four minutes left gave the Cavs their highest-scoring game since September.

Burgess added a 5-yard TD run with two seconds left.