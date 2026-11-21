The Buffalo Bills added defensive tackle Ed Oliver to the injury report for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Oliver is listed as questionable due to an oblique injury.

He also was a late addition to the injury report in Week 2, hurting his hip in pregame warmups before sitting out Buffalo's 41-31 victory over the Detroit Lions on Sept. 17.

Oliver, 28, has 13 tackles, a half-sack and a fumble recovery in six games this season.

He has 256 tackles, 30.5 sacks, one interception, nine forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 101 career games (92 starts). Buffalo selected Oliver with the ninth overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Houston.