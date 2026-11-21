Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Johnson will start Sunday's game against the host Kansas City Chiefs after the team downgraded rookie Carson Beck to out due to back spasms.

Johnson, 40, will make his 12th career start on Sunday. It also will mark the fourth consecutive week that the Cardinals (3-7) have a different QB1.

Arizona's starting quarterback carousel began with Jacoby Brissett, who was replaced by Gardner Minshew II during a 33-30 overtime victory against the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 1.

Minshew sustained a season-ending UCL injury in a 17-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 8, and Beck threw for just 108 yards with two interceptions in last Sunday's 34-6 setback to the Los Angeles Rams.

Johnson signed with Arizona on Nov. 10 after previously spending time on the Cincinnati Bengals' practice squad.

He spent last season with the Washington Commanders, throwing for 372 yards and one touchdown on 34-for-54 passing in five games (two starts). He also rushed for 55 yards and a touchdown.

Over 50 career games with seven teams, Johnson has completed 58.7% of his passes for 2,669 yards, 14 touchdowns and 18 interceptions with 481 rushing yards and two scores.