CJ Bailey threw three touchdown passes and North Carolina State snapped a two-game losing streak by defeating Florida State 28-10 on Saturday at Tallahassee, Fla.

Bailey completed 23 of 36 passes for 292 yards and running back Davion Gause gained 134 yards on 25 carries.

The Wolfpack (5-6, 3-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) improved to 2-2 under interim coach Todd Goebbel, though they must win at rival North Carolina next week to qualify for a bowl.

Florida State (5-6, 3-5) must beat visiting Florida next week to reach bowl eligibility. It was the first loss in three games under interim coach Rick Stockstill.

Ashton Daniels threw for 206 yards on 19-for-36 passing with two interceptions. The Seminoles, who were limited to 77 rushing yards, ended up with a season-low point total. They were 5-for-13 on third-down conversions, contributing to NC State's more than 13-minute advantage in time of possession.

NC State pulled ahead on Deandre Desinor's 5-yard run with 3:18 to play in the third quarter to complete an 86-yard drive. The Wolfpack scored again on their next possession, using eight plays to cover 68 yards and scoring on Bailey's 17-yard pass to Preston Douglas.

Bailey's 13-yard pass play to Davion Dozier stretched the lead to 28-10 on a drive that came following Brian Nelson II's interception in Florida State territory.

It marked the second game this season that Bailey threw for three touchdowns. The three TD tosses matched his total from the three previous games combined.

NC State's Jackson Vick picked off Daniels to end Florida State's final possession.

Florida State scored first on Zay Parks' 9-yard run on the game's first possession.

NC State pulled even later in the first quarter on Bailey's 1-yard toss to Darius Johnson.

The first half ended on Gabe Panikowski's 54-yard field goal that gave the Seminoles a 10-7 lead.

NC State finished with four players with at least 50 receiving yards.