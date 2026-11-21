CJ Carr completed 19 of 29 passes for 312 yards, one touchdown and one interception, and No. 6 Notre Dame pulled away for a 24-3 win over SMU on Saturday evening in South Bend, Ind.

Nolan James Jr. rushed 15 times for 98 yards and a touchdown for Notre Dame (10-1), which won its fourth game in a row. Jordan Faison caught seven passes for 109 yards and a touchdown.

Kevin Jennings completed 24 of 45 passes for 216 yards and an interception for SMU (7-4). Yamir Knight had nine catches for 115 yards and Kendrick Raphael finished with 12 carries for 100 yards.

Notre Dame outgained SMU 464-327.

The victory came at a cost for Notre Dame, which lost star safety Luke Talich to an ankle injury in the first half. Talich watched the second half on crutches from the sideline.

The Fighting Irish grabbed a 7-0 lead with 1:49 to go in the first quarter. Tight end Cooper Flanagan took a rare handoff and reached across the goal line for a 2-yard touchdown.

SMU cut the deficit to 7-3 on a 40-yard field goal by Brendan Baird with 8:50 remaining in the second quarter.

Notre Dame pulled ahead 14-3 on the following possession. Faison leaped and made an incredible one-handed catch along the left sideline for a 21-yard touchdown.

Spencer Porath made a 32-yard field goal in the closing seconds of the first half to increase Notre Dame's lead to 17-3.

The Fighting Irish continued their momentum on the first drive of the second half. Carr guided a seven-play, 75-yard scoring drive that ended with a 4-yard rushing touchdown by James His to extend Notre Dame's lead to 24-3 with 11:31 left in the third.

SMU had four possessions after that score but punted twice and twice turned the ball over on downs inside the Notre Dame 5-yard line.