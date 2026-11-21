Quarterback Colton Joseph ran for 187 yards and two touchdowns and caught a scoring pass to celebrate his return as starter and pace visiting Wisconsin to a 42-10 Big Ten victory over Purdue on Saturday in West Lafayette, Ind.

Joseph completed 12 of 18 of passes for 114 yards and scored on runs of 32 and 66 yards for Wisconsin (7-4, 3-5 Big Ten). Joseph started the first eight games before being replaced by true freshman Ryan Hopkins for two games.

Joseph's 187 yards on the ground were the most for a Wisconsin quarterback, surpassing Tanner McEvoy who ran for 158 yards vs. Bowling Green in 2014.

Darrion Dupree rushed for 125 yards and two touchdowns, as the Badgers ran for a season-high 381 yards, averaging 7.5 yards per carry.

Wisconsin had 508 yards total offense to 199 for Purdue (3-8, 2-6), which lost its fifth straight.

Wisconsin led 21-10 at the half and extended it to 28-10 on Dupree's 1-yard touchdown run with 5:35 left in the third quarter.

Receiver Eugene Hilton Jr. hit Joseph with a 13-yard scoring pass off a reverse to make it 35-10 with just under 11 minutes remaining. Joseph added a 66-yard touchdown run with 6:07 left.

Wisconsin scored on its first three possessions for a 21-3 lead less than a minute into the second quarter.

The Badgers went 75 yards in 14 plays on the opening possession with Hilton scoring on a 24-yard reverse. Wisconsin had five rushing first downs on the drive.

After Purdue went three-and-out, Joseph capped a 68-yard drive with a 32-yard touchdown run to put the Badgers up 14-0 with just under three minutes left in the opening quarter.

Freshman Jacobo Echeverria Lozano hit a 53-yard field goal to open the second quarter, but Wisconsin needed just two plays to go 75 yards. Joseph passed 26 yards to Jacob Harris and Dupree burst up the middle for a 49-yard touchdown run.

Ryan Browne's 24-yard pass to Cooper McCutchan to the Wisconsin 3 set up Fame Ijeboi's 1-yard touchdown run that made it 21-10.