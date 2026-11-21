The Dallas Cowboys placed cornerback DaRon Bland on injured reserve on Saturday, one day before the team's home game against the Tennessee Titans.

Bland sustained an ankle injury during last week's 46-40 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. He was playing through an injury to his other ankle when he got hurt against the 49ers.

Bland didn't practice at all this week and was ruled out on Friday.

Bland, 27, has 38 tackles in 10 games this season but hasn't intercepted a pass.

In 2023, Bland led the NFL with nine interceptions and returned an NFL-record five for touchdowns. He earned Pro Bowl honors and was a first-team All-Pro.

In the past three seasons, Bland has just one pick in 29 games.

Overall, Bland has 15 interceptions and 275 tackles in 63 games (52 starts) over five seasons since being a fifth-round pick in 2022 out of Fresno State.

The Cowboys elected against activating safety Jalen Thompson (hamstring) from IR. Cornerback Devin Moore (hip) also is close to a return and wasn't activated. Both players were listed as questionable on Friday's injury report.

Instead, Dallas elevated cornerback Derion Kendrick and running back Jashaun Corbin from the practice squad.