Five-star freshman quarterback Keisean Henderson will make his first collegiate start in place of Conner Weigman on Saturday for Houston's game against West Virginia in Morgantown, W.Va.

Weigman tested his ailing right shoulder during pre-game warmups, to no avail. He sustained the injury in the 20th-ranked Cougars' 42-32 loss to Colorado on Nov. 13.

Weigman has thrown for 2,552 yards with 25 touchdowns and three interceptions and has a team-high seven rushing scores for Houston (7-3, 4-3, Big 12).

West Virginia (5-5, 2-5) is coming off a 37-14 home defeat to Kansas.