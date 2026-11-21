Cole Tabb rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns and added 110 receiving yards and two scores to lead Cincinnati to a 35-28 victory over visiting Colorado in a Big 12 matchup on Saturday.

JC French IV completed 18 of 19 passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for a score for Cincinnati (6-5, 3-5 Big 12), who snapped a three-game losing streak.

Isaac Wilson threw for 312 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions.

Joseph Williams caught four passes for 112 yards with a touchdown and DeAndre Moore Jr. had five catches for 91 yards and a score. Ernest Campbell also caught a touchdown and Richard Young had a rushing touchdown for Colorado (4-7, 2-6).

On Colorado's opening drive, Wilson threw his 10th interception of the season to a diving MJ Cannon. Five plays later, the Bearcats opened the scoring when Tabb plunged into the end zone from the 1-yard line.

Jasper Beeler recovered a fumble on Colorado's next possession. On the ensuing Cincinnati drive, French punched it in with a 1-yard quarterback sneak to double the Bearcats' lead.

With less than 10 seconds remaining in the first quarter, Wilson connected with Campbell for a 36-yard touchdown on fourth-and-1, trimming Colorado's deficit to 14-7.

With less than a minute remaining before halftime, Young's 4-yard touchdown run tied the game at 14-all.

But the Bearcats responded. Just 12 seconds before halftime, Tabb took a short pass 22 yards for a touchdown, giving Cincinnati a 21-14 advantage. French completed all 11 of his passing attempts in the first half.

In the third quarter, Cincinnati covered 90 yards in seven plays, taking a 28-14 lead on Tabb's 1-yard touchdown run.

Moore made a twisting catch for a 54-yard touchdown, pulling Colorado within 28-21.

Tabb then turned a short screen pass into a 50-yard touchdown, giving Cincinnati a 35-21 lead with 3:09 left in the third.

Late in the quarter, Williams hauled in a pass with one hand and sprinted 70 yards for the touchdown, pulling Colorado within 35-28.

Kenny Worthy's interception with 33 seconds remaining sealed the win for the Bearcats.