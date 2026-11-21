Jadan Baugh rushed for a tiebreaking, 10-yard touchdown with 2:18 left as No. 24 Florida slipped by Vanderbilt 34-27 on Saturday afternoon in Gainesville, Fla.

The Gators (7-4, 5-4 Southeastern Conference) saw Aaron Philo go 20-for-26 for 241 yards and run for 73 yards and two scores. Eric Singleton had six catches for 117 yards.

Jared Curtis was 12-for-25 for 200 yards and two touchdowns for the Commodores (4-7, 1-7). Sedrick Alexander carried 15 times for 129 yards. Junior Sherrill had six catches for 149 yards and a score.

Red-hot Vanderbilt kicker Brock Taylor, who nailed two 50-yard-plus field goals against Alabama, booted another on the game's first series, going deep from 53 yards at 10:24. Patrick Durkin soon answered from 40 yards for the Gators.

Taylor added a 52-yard kick early in the second quarter and a third from 42 yards after Talan Carter recovered Philo's fumble at the Gators 30.

Following a fourth-down conversion from his team's own 34, Philo connected with Singleton for 50 yards. The explosive play set up Philo's sneak for a 10-9 lead with 7:23 left in the half, ending a 10-play, 75-yard series.

The Gators' defense scored the next points at 5:27 left when Ty Jackson forced a fumble from Makhilyn Young. Myles Graham scooped it and dashed 57 yards.

However, Vanderbilt scored its first two touchdowns in a span of 1:07 as the half was closing. Alexander had a 9-yard catch and Cole Spence added a two-point grab. Then Sherrill caught a 75-yard bomb - the squad's longest play of the season - for a 24-17 halftime lead.

Vanderbilt made a crucial fourth-down stop at its 4 for a turnover on downs nearly six minutes into the second half, but Florida in turn stopped the Commodores on fourth down when Curtis' helmet came off before the yard needed.

Philo found paydirt on a second sneak at 4:07 left, knotting it at 24 after three quarters.

The Gators had to settle for Durkin's 20-yard kick at 8:20 for a 27-24 lead. After Curtis left briefly with an injury, Taylor cranked a 51-yard kick for a tie with 5:52 left.

Singleton's 37-yard catch on a deflection set up Baugh's 15th touchdown shortly before the two-minute timeout.

Florida forced a turnover on downs with Jayden Woods' sack to secure its 10th win in the past 11 games against two-touchdown underdog Vanderbilt.