John Mateer threw for 269 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score to overcome a sluggish start and help No. 22 Oklahoma to a 28-7 Southeastern Conference win over Texas A&M on Saturday in Norman, Okla.

Mateer completed 23 of 34 passes and rushed for a game-high 66 yards for the Sooners (7-4, 5-3 SEC), who outgained the Aggies 421-185 to win their third game in a row. Mateer engineered a pair of long touchdown drives -- both of which began inside the Sooners' 10-yard line -- to erase a 7-0 deficit.

Isaiah Sategna caught six passes for 94 yards and a touchdown while Rocky Beers added seven catches for 69 yards and a score.

Brady Hart went 8-for-20 for 131 yards, one touchdown and one interception in his first start of the season for the Aggies (4-7, 1-7), who lost their fourth straight. Mario Craver caught four passes for 78 yards.

Hart was choppy for much of the game but completed back-to-back passes for 75 yards, including a 36-yard scoring strike to Isaiah Horton, to put the Aggies ahead 7-0 at the 12:00 mark of the second quarter.

After coming up empty on their first five drives, the Sooners finally got something going late in the first half upon getting the ball back with 1:44 remaining at their own 8.

Entering the drive, Mateer had fewer than 50 yards passing with an interception in the end zone and a fumble as well. But Mateer went 6 for 7 for 88 yards on the drive, which was capped by his 4-yard touchdown pass to Beers to tie it with 22 seconds left in the half.

Locked in a 7-7 knot, Oklahoma got the ball back with 6:37 remaining in the third quarter at its own 4 when Sategna slipped after fielding a punt.

The Sooners marched 96 yards over 8:24 for their longest drive in time of possession since Jason Witten took over as interim offensive coordinator three games ago.

Mateer hit Sategna for a 33-yard gain to escape the shadow of the goal line, then the Sooners began methodically pushing the ball downfield.

Nearly two minutes into the fourth quarter, on the 15th play of the drive, Mateer hit Tory Blaylock for a 5-yard touchdown to give Oklahoma its first lead.

The Sooners added another on Sategna's 25-yard touchdown with 3:50 to go. Mateer scored on a 7-yard touchdown run with 22 seconds left to put the exclamation point on the victory.