Bo MacCormack III rushed for 236 yards on 30 carries, and Mason McKenzie threw for two touchdowns as Boston College broke a three-game losing streak with a 27-15 win over visiting Syracuse in Atlantic Coast Conference action on Saturday.

MacCormack scored the first of the Eagles' (5-6, 3-4) two second-half touchdowns en route to their first 200-yard rushing performance since AJ Dillon in 2019.

McKenzie was 14-of-24 for 131 yards.

Syracuse (5-6, 3-6) had a 530-399 advantage in total offense, but MacCormack's effort helped Boston College to a 268-124 edge on the ground.

The Orange's Malachi Nelson threw for 202 yards and a touchdown in relief of Steve Angeli (13-of-21, 164 yards), who left the game with a sling on his throwing arm after taking a hit during the first drive of the second half.

Umari Hatcher racked up 203 yards on 10 catches. Tripp Woody's three field goals accounted for the only Orange points before Hatcher's fourth-quarter score.

The Eagles marched to the end zone in just four plays on their opening drive, with MacCormack's 47-yard run setting up a 6-yard pass from McKenzie to Zeke Moore. It was the senior tight end's first career touchdown.

Calvin Russell III (107 yards, six receptions) made a 40-yard catch during Syracuse's second series, but Boston College ultimately held the visitors to a 24-yard field goal by Woody with 1:26 left in the first quarter.

Two penalties helped Boston College extend a 12-play drive before Luca Lombardo kicked a 46-yard field goal with 11:04 to go before halftime.

On the ensuing series, Syracuse appeared to tie the game on Daunte Bacheyie's 3-yard reception in the corner of the end zone, but the tight end stepped out of bounds before making the catch.

After a tipped punt started the Eagles with a short field before halftime, Lombardo booted a 32-yard field goal as time expired to make it 13-3.

A roughing the passer call against Demetrius Ballard on the play that injured Angeli helped the Orange inch closer on Woody's 50-yard field goal with 10:49 left in the third.

After forcing Boston College to go 3-and-out, he also nailed a 24-yarder. Syracuse could not convert on Nelson's 43-yard strike to Hatcher earlier on the 8-play drive.

MacCormack sprinted ahead for a 56-yard touchdown with 3:17 left in the third quarter, extending the Eagles' lead to 20-9.

Hatcher made a 27-yard touchdown reception on the first play of the fourth, but Charlie Comella's 1-on-1 tackle stopped a 2-point conversion that would have brought Syracuse within a game-tying field goal. Woody then missed a 25-yarder on the Orange's next series.

McCormack set up another crucial Boston College touchdown with a 57-yard burst. Three plays later, with 8:36 remaining, McKenzie found Nedrick Boldin Jr. for a 22-yard score.