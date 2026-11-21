Mark Fletcher Jr. ran for three touchdowns to help No. 7 Miami overcome a slow start and come back to beat Virginia Tech 28-20 on Saturday night in Miami Gardens, Fla., clinching a berth in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game on Dec. 5 in Charlotte, N.C.

The Hurricanes (10-1, 8-0 ACC) clinched the right to play for an ACC title for only the second time and first since 2017. Miami will try to win its first ACC title when it faces Wake Forest, which clinched the other spot in the title game by virtue of the Hurricanes' win over the Hokies (6-5, 3-5).

Virginia Tech led for the first three quarters after storming out to a 14-0 lead with touchdowns on each of its first two drives.

The Hurricanes took a 21-20 lead on the first play of the fourth quarter on Fletcher's 1-yard touchdown. He ran for 63 yards on 16 carries and helped seal the win with an 11-yard touchdown run with 2:08 left.

Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah completed 25 of 37 passes for 241 yards, but did not throw a touchdown and threw a pair of interceptions.

Virginia Tech quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer's 5-yard touchdown pass to Jeffrey Overton Jr. capped a 15-play, 75-yard drive that took up the first 8:17 of the game.

Mensah then threw his first interception on Miami's second play. Joshua Clarke returned the pick to the Hurricanes' 30 and drew a personal foul, setting up Messiah Mickens' 15-yard touchdown run on the next play.

Grunkemeyer completed 22 of 35 passes for 168 yards and no interceptions. Luke Reynolds caught 10 passes for 48 yards, and Que'Sean Brown had seven catches for 94 yards.

Miami played for the third consecutive game without leading receiver Malachi Toney, who watched from the sideline. Cooper Barkate led the Hurricanes with seven catches for 72 yards, Vandrevius Jacobs had seven catches for 60 yards and Daylyn Upshaw had four catches for 60 yards. Tight end Elija Lofton exited with an injury in the first half and did not return.

Jake Weinberg closed the first half by making a career-best 59-yard field goal, which was also a Miami program record and cut the Hurricanes' deficit to 17-14.