Bryce Underwood's two-point scoring pass to Jalen Hoffman in triple overtime lifted Michigan to an 18-16 defeat of previously undefeated and No. 4-ranked UCLA on Saturday in Big Ten play at Ann Arbor, Michigan.

The Wolverines (6-5, 3-5 Big Ten) capped a defensively dominant performance by snuffing the Bruins on their two-point conversion attempt to start the third overtime. The Michigan offense capitalized when Underwood fired a laser to Hoffman, who had not caught a scoring pass this season prior to Saturday's game-winner.

Underwood finished the game 11-of-24 passing for 127 yards with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Mason Bonner early in the fourth quarter. Underwood's heroics were just enough to take advantage of Michigan's defense, which held UCLA (10-1, 7-1) to 296 yards for the contest.

The Bruins also went more than 59 minutes without a touchdown, only reaching the end zone on their final possession of regulation.

Running back Anthony Woods, lined up in the Wildcat formation, lobbed a jump-pass to Brayden Loftin with 10 seconds remaining in regulation. The score and ensuing point-after kick sent the game into extra frames tied at 10.

On the first play of overtime, UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach scrambled to the right and went down hard with an apparent leg injury. Medical staff tended to Dieffenbach on the Michigan Stadium turf for several minutes, producing an air cast before loading him onto a gurney.

Madden Iamaleava, who came on in relief of Dieffenbach, was ineffective. He threw an incompletion on his only attempt, and in the second overtime, missed an open rushing lane for a possible third-down conversion that would have kept the Bruins' hopes of a game-winning touchdown alive.

Placekicker Mateen Bhaghani made a pair of field goals in the first two overtimes, his second and third successful attempts of the night. Michigan's Jacob Baggett matched Bhaghani, including with a 52-yarder in the second frame.

UCLA's inability to get into the end zone on the first two overtime possessions provided a fitting end for a frustrating game for the Bruins offense. UCLA gave away three turnovers, including a late third-quarter fumble on a Dieffenbach would-be pass attempt that slipped out of his hand.

The ensuing field position deep in Bruins territory led to Michigan's only touchdown of the game.

Savion Hiter rushed for 104 yards on 26 carries for the Wolverines.