Luke Drzewiecki made a 44-yard field goal as time expired to lift Minnesota to a 20-17 win over Northwestern in a Big Ten Conference contest on Saturday afternoon in Minneapolis.

Drake Lindsey completed 23 of 37 passes for 224 yards and two touchdowns for Minnesota (6-5, 4-4 Big Ten), which secured bowl eligibility. Noah Jennings and Jalen Smith had one touchdown reception apiece, and Darius Taylor rushed for 108 yards.

Nicco Marchiol passed for 169 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score for Northwestern (6-5, 3-5). Griffin Wilde had a touchdown catch, and Caleb Komolafe led the Wildcats with 109 yards on the ground.

Lindsey guided Minnesota's winning drive in the final 27 seconds. He completed a 12-yard pass to Roman Voss to move the ball to the Minnesota 37-yard line, and he connected with Jennings for a 34-yard pass to get to the Wildcats' 29-yard line.

Taylor added a 3-yard rush one play later to set the stage for Drzewiecki's winning kick.

The Wildcats orchestrated a comeback drive to even the score at 17-17 with 27 seconds remaining. Marchiol capped the drive when he kept the ball and tumbled into the end zone for a 7-yard rushing touchdown.

Northwestern opened the scoring with 2:02 remaining in the first half. Wilde got behind the Minnesota secondary, caught Marchiol's pass near the Golden Gophers' 20-yard line and sprinted down the right sideline to finish off a 49-yard touchdown.

Minnesota evened the score at 7-all with 11:10 to go in the third quarter. Lindsey lofted a pass to the back of the end zone for Jennings, who hauled it in for a 9-yard touchdown.

Lindsey put the Golden Gophers on top 14-7 with his second touchdown pass with 6:43 left in the third quarter. He connected with Smith across the middle for a 14-yard score.

A strip-sack by the Minnesota defense helped set up a short field for Smith's go-ahead touchdown. On the previous drive, Golden Gophers pass rusher Anthony Smith sacked Marchiol, forced a fumble and recovered the ball at the Northwestern 33-yard line.

Northwestern cut the deficit to 14-10 on a 42-yard field goal by Jackson Kleather with 1:28 remaining in the third quarter.

Minnesota made it 17-10 on Drzewiecki's 49-yard field goal with 13:01 to play.