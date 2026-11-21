Parker Puckett proved to be a valuable backup, throwing two touchdown passes as Mississippi State snapped a six-game slide with a 34-16 win over Tennessee Tech Saturday afternoon in Starkville, Miss.

Puckett completed 17 of 25 passes for 232 yards in his second career start.

The Bulldogs (5-6, 2-6 Southeastern Conference) racked up 456 yards while coming up big against the run, holding the Golden Eagles (9-3, 7-2 Southern Conference) to 68 rushing yards and 322 overall.

Ranked No. 12 in the AFCA FCS Coaches Poll, Tennessee Tech played its first Power 4 opponent of the year. Jax Leatherwood was 26 of 36 for 233 yards and a touchdown for the playoff-bound Golden Eagles.

The Bulldogs entered the day looking to win their first game since a 31-24 win over Missouri on Sept. 26.

Leatherwood completed six of his first seven passes and the Golden Eagles' first drive ended with a 24-yard field goal from Carter Brown for a 3-0 lead at the 6:54 mark of the opening quarter.

Kolin Wilson's 1-yard run with 2:12 left gave the Bulldogs a 7-3 lead.

Leatherwood continued to be efficient, however, completing five of his six attempts on the ensuing drive, the last toss finding the hands of Maury Sullivan. Leatherwood ran straight out of the pocket and found Sullivan in the end zone on a 4-yard scoring strike and a 10-7 lead with 10:29 left.

The lead didn't last long. Puckett connected with Anthony Evans III on a 53-yard pass play that put Mississippi State back on top at 14-10 with 9:26 remaining.

Evans caught the ball in stride just past the 20-yard line and slipped out of a tackle inside the 5-yard line on his way into the end zone.

Kyle Ferrie's 48-yard field goal with 5:39 to go extended the lead to 17-10 and he added a 36-yarder as time expired for a 20-10 lead at halftime.

The lead could have been larger had it not been for two touchdowns being called back on the final drive of the half.

Puckett's 41-yard touchdown pass to Marquis Johnson with 6:59 left in the third extended the Bulldogs' lead to 27-10. Johnson's catch put the exclamation point on a four-play, 53-second drive, which was set up by Jardin Gilbert's interception in the end zone.

Xavier Gayten's 90-yard touchdown run to start the fourth quarter made it 34-10, cutting to his right and finding nothing but open field after running past a defender around the 20-yard line.

Brown's field goals of 30 yards and 20 yards accounted for Tennessee Tech's only points of the second half.