Austin Simmons threw for 314 yards and four touchdowns for Missouri, which handed No. 16 Kentucky its third straight defeat, 28-14, in Southeastern Conference action Saturday night at Columbia, Mo.

Simmons completed 17 of 22 passes, including two touchdowns to Donovan Olugbode, who caught five passes for 105 yards.

Jude James and Naeshaun Montgomery also caught touchdown passes from Simmons, who surpassed 300 passing yards for the third time this season, and has 25 touchdown passes overall.

Kentucky (7-4, 5-4 SEC) took seven drives into the red zone, racking up 446 total yards, but came away with just one touchdown against Missouri (7-4, 4-4).

With several teams ahead of Kentucky in the College Football Playoff rankings losing Saturday, the Wildcats squandered an opportunity to strengthen their postseason case. Kentucky started the season 7-1 under first-year coach Will Stein after beating a pair of top-10 teams.

Kenny Minchey completed 27 of 43 passes for 288 yards and two interceptions, doubling his season total. Minchey was also sacked three times.

Kentucky's Jovantae Barnes had 69 rushing yards and a touchdown, taking over for CJ Baxter and Jason Patterson after injuries knocked them out.

Kentucky also lost offensive tackle Malachi Wood to an ankle injury in the first half. Wood and Baxter spent the remainder of the game on the sideline using walking boots and crutches.

Missouri came in having lost three of four by an average of 23 points, including 48-21 at No. 1 Georgia a week ago.

Mizzou went three-and-out on its opening possession but responded with a 75-yard drive in eight plays after Adam Zouagui's 23-yard field goal.

On first-and-goal from the 7, Simmons faked an RPO handoff and zipped a short pass to Olugbode. Oliver Robbins kicked the extra point to give Mizzou a 7-3 lead with 4:10 left in the first quarter.

Kentucky drove 69 yards on its next possession, but on fourth-and-1 from the Tigers' 6, Minchey threw play-action to tight end Willie Rodriguez, who had the ball knocked away by linebacker Jeremiah Beasley.

Missouri followed with a 94-yard drive, capped by Simmons' 23-yard touchdown pass to Jude James with 8:28 remaining in the second quarter. Backpedaling under pressure, Simmons floated the ball between two defenders for James to make the catch.

Kentucky's third possession churned 12 plays and reached Mizzou's 18, but ended with Sione Laulea's interception at the 8.

Missouri scored touchdowns on its first two possessions of the second half, with a Kentucky field goal between them, to build a 28-6 lead.

Simmons connected with Montgomery for a 41-yard touchdown and Olugbode for a 60-yard score. Olugbode broke multiple tackles on his second touchdown reception of the game, his 10th of the season, giving Missouri a 28-6 lead.

Kentucky's fifth drive lasting at least 10 plays went 81 yards and finally found the end zone, with Barnes taking a direct handoff 3 yards for a touchdown. He also caught a 2-point conversion to bring Kentucky within 28-14 early in the fourth quarter.

Kentucky threatened again in the fourth quarter, but Daeden Hopkins forced a fumble that Robert Woodyard Jr. recovered at the Missouri 15 with 4:57 remaining.