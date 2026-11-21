Anthony Colandrea threw for 200 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score as Nebraska recorded a 31-28 victory against No. 14 Ohio State in Lincoln, Neb., on Saturday.

After John Hohl's 33-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter gave the Cornhuskers (7-4, 4-4 Big Ten) a 24-21 lead in the back-and-forth game, Colandrea hit Quinn Clark for a 26-yard TD for a 31-21 lead with 7:41 to play.

Bo Jackson's second TD run, from 1 yard, with 3:52 left made it 31-28 but Colandrea ran 6 yards for a first down to the Nebraska 49 with 55 seconds left to ice the win. Colandrea had 11 carries for 63 yards.

The win broke a dubious streak for Nebraska, which had lost 31 straight to ranked opponents since early in the 2016 season.

The Buckeyes (7-4, 5-3) have their most losses in a season since a 6-7 record in 2011 under interim coach Luke Fickell which also included Nebraska's only win in 11 games in the series prior to Saturday.

Colandrea was 19-for-28 and Kwazi Gilmer made seven catches for 73 yards.

Luke Fahey completed 16 of 27 passes for 259 yards, two touchdowns and an interception for the Buckeyes. Jeremiah Smith, who had four catches for 117 yards and two TDs in the first half, had six catches for 165 yards.

The Cornhuskers scored 21 consecutive points, bookended by a pair of Smith touchdowns to take a 21-14 halftime lead in the rain and wind.

If not for Smith, the Buckeyes' deficit might have been worse as the Cornhuskers dominated the line of scrimmage, leading in yards (259-187), first downs (16-7), plays (46-19) and time of possession (20:48-9:12) through 30 minutes.

But it was Smith's 67-yard catch on the Buckeyes' first series that gave them a 7-0 lead.

The Cornhuskers responded with scoring drives of 13 plays and 63 yards, 13 and 70 and nine and 47 after an Ohio State fumble.

Luke Lindenmeyer's 11-yard catch made it 7-7 in the first quarter and a 7-yard reception by Gilmer and Colandrea's 13-yard run made it 21-7 with four minutes left in the half before Smith made an exquisite left toe-tapping catch at the back of the end zone for 31 yards with 55 seconds to play before halftime.

Ohio State tied it at 21 on its first drive of the third quarter on Jackson's 1-yard run after 14 plays took 8:20 off the clock.