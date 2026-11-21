Nate Frazier rushed for 94 yards and two touchdowns to help top-ranked Georgia cruise to a 34-6 victory over No. 21 South Carolina on Saturday night in Southeastern Conference play at Columbia, S.C.

Gunner Stockton completed 19 of 23 passes for 281 yards and one touchdown as the Bulldogs (10-1, 8-1 SEC) won their fourth straight game. Georgia also earned a spot in the SEC championship game on Dec. 5 in Atlanta for the sixth straight season, a record for the conference.

Nick Peal rushed for a score and Craig Dandridge Jr. took a forward toss from Stockton and scored a touchdown for the Bulldogs. Khalil Barnes had an interception and Justin Williams had 1.5 sacks for Georgia, which scored the final 31 points of the game.

LaNorris Sellers was 10-of-18 passing for 87 yards and one interception for South Carolina (6-5, 4-5), which lost its second straight game after four consecutive wins. The Gamecocks were held to 218 yards and tied a season low for points, initially set last week during a 34-6 loss at Arkansas.

South Carolina fell to the Bulldogs for the ninth time in the past 10 meetings.

Georgia led 10-6 at halftime before adding on during its first possession of the third quarter.

Stockton connected with Jaden Reddick at the South Carolina 40 and he took the ball to the 1. That set up Frazier's 2-yard run to make it an 11-point margin.

Later in the quarter, Sacovie White-Helton returned a punt 35 yards to the Gamecocks' 21. The Bulldogs were unable to move on the drive and settled for Peyton Woodring's 40-yard field goal to take a 20-6 advantage with 5:33 left in the frame.

South Carolina made a bid to get back in the game but Sellers was intercepted by Barnes at the Bulldogs' 9 with 24 seconds remaining in the period.

Georgia then traveled 91 yards on 11 plays to take a 21-point lead. The touchdown came when Dandridge came across from the left to the right and took a forward flip from Stockton and raced 14 yards for a score with 9:11 left in the game.

Peal tacked on a 1-yard scoring run with 1:03 remaining to cap a 24-point second half.

The teams traded field goals in the first quarter as South Carolina's Malik Orsan connected from 31 yards and Woodring booted a 25-yarder for the Bulldogs.

Orsan kicked a 32-yard field goal on the second play of the second quarter to give the Gamecocks a 6-3 lead. Later in the half, Georgia moved 88 yards on 10 plays with Frazier scoring from the 1 with 1:56 remaining in the half.