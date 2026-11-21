Bear Bachmeier hit Jojo Phillips with a 2-point conversion pass in triple overtime as No. 10 BYU outlasted upset-minded Kansas 31-29 on Saturday afternoon in a wild Big 12 Conference clash in Lawrence, Kan.

Bachmeier passed for 173 yards and ran for two scores in the win, which allows the Cougars (9-2, 6-2 Big 12) to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive.

BYU's Matthias Dunn missed a 37-yard field goal wide left as regulation expired to necessitate the overtime.

Isaiah Marshall's 10-yard scoring run on a Jayhawks' chance in the first OT and the ensuing PAT kick put Kansas up by seven points. Bachmeier answered with a 2-yard rushing touchdown, with Dunn's PAT sending the game to a second OT tied at 23.

LJ Martin's 11-yard TD run gave the Cougars the lead, with the mandatory 2-point conversion pass incomplete after being partially tipped. Kansas tied it with a 20-yard scoring pass from Marshall to Nahzae Cox on fourth down but also missed on its 2-point conversion pass attempt.

After Marshall threw an incomplete pass on the Jayhawks' possession in the third overtime, Bachmeier connected with Phillips for the game winner. Martin carried 25 times for 127 yards in the victory.

Marshall finished with 186 yards and two TDs passing and another on the ground but suffered two interceptions for Kansas (4-7, 2-6).

Kansas took the lead on a 28-yard field goal by Martin Connington at the 2:50 mark of the first quarter. BYU finally got on track midway through the second quarter, getting on the board via a career-long 52-yard field goal by Dunn with 5:45 to play until halftime to tie the game at 3-3.

Bachmeier fumbled while being sacked on the Cougars' ensuing possession, allowing Connington to boot a 24-yard FG on the final snap of the second quarter that gave Kansas a 6-3 lead at the break.

Dunn produced field goals of 36 yards on opening possession of the half and, after a Marshall interception, from 26 yards away, the latter with 8:32 left in the quarter to make it 9-6.

After another Marshall interception, Bachmeier plunged into the end zone on a 7-yard keeper to push the lead to 16-6.

Connington added a 26-yard field goal with 12:10 to play to bring the Jayhawks to within a touchdown. Marshall then passed 24 yards to Cam Pickett with 4:03 left to set the stage for the furious finish.