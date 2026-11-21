Gio Lopez threw for 324 yards and two touchdowns, added two more rushing TDs and No. 11 Wake Forest earned a 50-29 victory over host Georgia Tech on Saturday in Atlantic Coast Conference play at Atlanta.

Ty Clark also had two rushing touchdowns for Wake Forest (10-1, 7-1 ACC), which won its eighth straight game and its seventh in a row by at least 21 points.

Lopez completed 17 of his 22 passes, while Carlos Hernandez had eight receptions for 145 yards as the Demon Deacons snapped a five-game losing streak in the series and won their first game in Atlanta since 2002.

Backup quarterback Grady Adamson rushed for 143 yards and a touchdown for Georgia Tech (3-8, 2-6), which clinched its worst record since going 3-9 in 2021.

Wake Forest took its opening drive 12 plays for 78 yards and a touchdown on Clark's 4-yard run.

Georgia Tech's Dalen Penson fumbled and Brian Blades II recovered the ball on the Demon Deacons' 32-yard line on the next drive.

Wake Forest then extended the lead on Lopez's 2-yard TD run with 2:29 left in the first quarter. Charles Wingfield ran for the two-point conversion to make it 15-0.

The onslaught continued on the first play of the second quarter, as Lopez connected with Jack Foley for a 66-yard touchdown pass to give Wake Forest a 22-0 edge.

After a second Georgia Tech fumble, this time by Justice Haynes, Lopez connected with Hernandez for 39 yards before Clark ran for a 1-yard touchdown and a 29-0 advantage with more than 13 minutes remaining in the first half.

Haynes' 4-yard rushing score got the Yellow Jackets on the scoreboard for the first time with 9:02 remaining in the first half.

On Wake Forest's final drive of the opening half, Lopez hit Deuce Lawrence for a 42-yard pass to Georgia Tech's 5-yard line. Lopez then ran in a 2-yard touchdown to extend the Demon Deacons' lead to 36-7.

Lopez began the third quarter with a 14-yard touchdown pass to true freshman Dominick Barry for a 43-7 advantage.

Georgia Tech answered with Adamson's 13-yard rushing score and Haynes ran in the two-point conversion to make it 43-15. Lawrence then tacked on a 3-yard rushing score for the Demon Deacons.

Trelain Maddox took a 2-yard score to the end zone for the Yellow Jackets with 23 seconds left in the third.

Third-string quarterback Graham Knowles completed the scoring on a for a 7-yard touchdown for Georgia Tech with 2:42 left.