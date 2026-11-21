L.J. Phillips produced his third straight game of more than 100 yards rushing and scored a touchdown on the ground as No. 15 Iowa won its fourth straight game, toppling host Illinois 34-17 on Saturday afternoon in Champaign, Ill.

Phillips carried 26 times for 154 yards for the Hawkeyes (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten). Hank Brown completed 13 of 26 passes for 138 yards and rushed for a touchdown.

Iowa topped Illinois for the 15th time in the past 17 matchups. The Hawkeyes shut out the Fighting Illini (6-5, 4-4) in the second half and held them to 83 total yards in the final 30 minutes.

Illinois quarterback Katin Houser, who had surgery for a broken nose on Monday, was 21-for-39 for 318 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Collin Dixon posted eight receptions for 142 yards, while Brayden Trimble caught four passes for 121 yards and a score.

Caden Buhr kicked a 45-yard field goal with 10:49 to play in the first quarter cap Iowa's opening series, but the home side tied it on Ethan Moczulski's 39-yard field goal with 52 seconds remaining in the period.

Phillips had a strong third series to put Iowa back on top. He scored from 2 yards out with 12:08 to go in the second quarter to cap a nine-play, 75-yard drive. He rushed for 51 yards in the drive.

The lead was short-lived. Houser, one of three quarterbacks in Illinois' injury-plagued rotation, tossed a 75-yard strike down the right sideline to Trimble on the next play from scrimmage, tying the game 10-10 with 11:54 left in the second quarter.

The Hawkeyes avoided disaster late in the half when Addison Ostrenga fumbled on fourth-and-1 inside the Illinois 2-yard line after a reception, with the ball going through the end zone. The play was initially ruled a touchback but then overturned by replay as Ostrenga was ruled down by contact and Iowa picked up a first down. Xavier Williams rushed in from 2 yards out on the next play with 1:55 to go in the half.

Illinois answered with a 75-yard drive in 1:48, finishing it as Davin Stoffel stretched for a 13-yard scoring reception to even the game at 17 at halftime.

The Hawkeyes settled for Buhr's 33-yard kick and a 20-17 advantage with 7:05 to play in the third quarter after traveling 38 yards in eight plays.

Brown pushed the lead to 27-17 with a quarterback draw from 2 yards out with 7:25 left to cap a 19-play, 91-yard drive.

Defensive back Jaylen Watson intercepted Houser and returned it 40 yards for the final margin with 2:56 remaining.