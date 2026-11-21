No. 18 Southern California scored three touchdowns -- two of them Waymond Jordan runs -- in a span of just over five minutes between the third and fourth quarters to bury Maryland in a quick deluge that powered the Trojans to a 35-21 win on Saturday in Los Angeles.

USC (8-3, 5-3 Big Ten) trailed the Terrapins 14-13 deep into the third quarter before Jayden Maiava's 9-yard touchdown pass to Trent Mosley with 2:06 remaining in the period.

The score capped a 10-play, 78-yard drive and produced the Trojans' first points since the 8:52 mark of the second quarter.

That seemed to provide the spark USC needed.

Jontez Williams intercepted Malik Washington the ensuing possession for Maryland (4-7, 2-6), setting up the Trojans' offense in Terrapins' territory. Running back Waymond Jordan hammered away at the Maryland defense on a series of carries and a reception from Maiava, completing the touchdown drive with a goal-line carry.

Then, on Maryland's first play of the next possession, Marcelles Williams picked off Washington. Runs of 27 yards by King Miller and a 17-yard end-zone jaunt from Jordan put an exclamation point on USC's pivotal run.

Jordan and Miller each carried for 70 yards to complement Maiava's 237 yards on 21-of-35 passing.

Both of Maiava's touchdown passes went to Mosley, who finished with eight receptions for 78 yards.

Washington went 24 of 38 for 251 yards with the two interceptions. He ran for one touchdown, while Terrapins running back DeJuan Williams scored twice on the ground in the second quarter.

One of them accounted for 52 of his game-high 83 rushing yards.

The other Williams touchdown -- a goal-line carry -- concluded a 15-play, 84-yard drive that sent Maryland into halftime with a 14-13 lead. The Terrapins' defense bowed up in the red zone twice in the first half, holding USC out of the end zone to force Caden Chittenden into field goals of 30 and 31 yards.