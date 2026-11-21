Noah Fifita threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Giovanni Richardson in overtime to give No. 19 Arizona a 35-28 comeback win at Kansas State in a Big 12 Conference game on Saturday night in Manhattan, Kan.

Arizona (8-3, 5-3) trailed by 11 with 6:03 left but tied it with 1:52 left in regulation, then after scoring first in OT, made three consecutive stops at its own 3-yard line to seal the win.

Fifita, the FBS active leader in passing yards and TDs, was 29 of 42 for 323 yards and two TDs and added a team-high 58 rushing yards and a score. Richardson had 12 catches for 88 yards and a TD and Isaiah Mizell caught five for 122 yards and the game-tying 35-yard TD.

Kansas State (4-7, 1-7) lost its fifth straight game despite 144 rushing yards and a TD from Rodney Fields Jr. Quarterback Dillon Duff threw for a TD and ran for one but was stopped on fourth-and-1 in OT.

Arizona broke a 14-all halftime tie on Michael Salgado-Medina's 33-yard field goal after Dash Fifita blocked a punt. Kansas State took its first lead when Dillon Duff broke free for a 58-yard touchdown run with 5:34 remaining in the third quarter.

It stayed that way until early in the fourth quarter when, after K-State downed a punt at the 2, a bad snap in the end zone was recovered by Wendell Gregory for a TD and an 11-point edge.

A 26-yard field goal got Arizona within 28-20 with 6:03 left, and Mizell's 35-yard TD catch along with a 2-point conversion tied it with 1:52 left in the fourth.

After a scoreless first quarter, Arizona went ahead 7-0 on Fifita's 8-yard touchdown run early in the second. Kansas State, which failed to gain a first down on its first three possessions, tied it on Fields' 3-yard run with 9:01 remaining in the half.

Arizona retook the lead with 3:59 to go before halftime on a 1-yard run by Kedrick Reescano only to see K-State tie it on a 34-yard pass from Duff to Derrick Salley Jr. with 33 seconds remaining in the half.

Kansas State wraps up its season Nov. 28 at Iowa State while Arizona hosts Arizona State on Nov. 28.