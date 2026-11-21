Jonathan Dimas hit a 23-yard field goal as time expired to lift No. 20 Houston to a 34-31 Big 12 victory over West Virginia on Saturday afternoon in Morgantown, W.Va.

Freshman quarterback Keisean Henderson threw for 268 yards and a touchdown for Houston (8-3, 5-3 Big 12) in his first career start in place of injured starter Conner Weigman.

Henderson guided Houston 34 yards in eight plays over 1:34 to set up Dimas' winning field goal.

Makhi Hughes piled up 158 rushing yards and three touchdowns while Amare Thomas caught six passes for 89 yards and a score as the Cougars rallied from a 31-21 deficit.

Michael Hawkins Jr. threw for 130 yards and a touchdown and ran for 98 yards with a score for West Virginia (5-6, 2-6), which dropped its third straight game.

Cam Cook rushed 25 times for 131 yards and a touchdown, Amari Latimer added a rushing score and John Neider caught a touchdown pass.

Three snaps into the game, the Cougars opened the scoring on Henderson's 68-yard touchdown strike to Thomas. The Mountaineers answered two minutes later with Cook's 8-yard touchdown run.

Hughes' 21-yard touchdown run gave Houston a 14-7 lead with 6:40 remaining in the first quarter. Jack Cassidy hit a 31-yard field goal that trimmed the Mountaineers' deficit to 14-10.

At the 10:16 mark of the second quarter, Hawkins found a diving Neider in the back of the end zone to cap an 11-play, 90-yard drive and give West Virginia a 17-14 lead.

On Houston's next drive, Hughes rumbled across the goal line from 2 yards out to give the Cougars a 21-17 lead. Latimer's 3-yard touchdown run gave the Mountaineers a 24-21 halftime lead.

West Virginia opened the third quarter with Hawkins' 10-yard scoring scramble to take a 31-21 lead at the 12:26 mark of the third quarter.

Dimas hit a 34-yard field goal with 45 seconds left in the third quarter to cut the Cougars' deficit to seven points. Hughes' 3-yard rushing score pulled Houston even with 5:25 remaining.

Hawkins grabbed his right ankle after being tackled with 4:31 remaining and exited the game. Scotty Fox replaced him for the Mountaineers' final series, which resulted in a three-and-out. Trent Walter returned the punt 22 yards to set up Houston's offense at the West Virginia 38 with 1:34 to go.