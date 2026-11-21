Lincoln Kienholz threw for 309 yards and a career-best five touchdowns to lead No. 23 Louisville, which extended its winning streak to six games by pulling away from visiting Pittsburgh in the second half for a 42-10 victory.

After a slobberknocker of a first half which featured four combined turnovers, the Cardinals (8-3, 7-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) applied the knockout punch with two Kienholz passing touchdowns in the third quarter to take an 18-point lead.

Kienholz went 5-for-5 for 102 yards and the two scores in the quarter. He started the fourth quarter with a 23-yard screen pass to Tre Richardson, who avoided one defender and ran to the end zone to make it 35-10.

The former Ohio State backup signal caller finished 25-for-41 passing.

Richardson finished with 114 yards on eight catches with two scores. Lawayne McCoy also caught a pair of touchdowns in his five receptions for 63 yards.

Kienholz had a chance to tie the school record with his sixth passing touchdown, but Keyjuan Brown's 1-yard touchdown run with 3:19 left ended a 15-play, 68-yard drive that took 10:16 off the clock.

Brown added 73 yards on 18 carries.

Pitt amassed just 150 yards, its fewest since getting only 120 against Utah in a 26-14 loss on Oct. 15, 2011.

The Panthers' defense held Louisville to 0 net rushing yards in the first half and 87 total rushing yards. Pitt's defense also accounted for the team's only touchdown, a 31-yard return of a Kienholz fumble by Isaiah Neal that tied the game at 7 with 9:22 remaining in the first half.

The Panthers (6-5, 3-5), who have lost five of six since their 5-0 start, committed four turnovers which the Cardinals converted into 21 points.

Holden Gernier completed 12 of 20 passes for 80 yards and two interceptions. He was replaced in the second half by freshman Corey Dailey, who went 3-for-8 for 22 yards.