Trinidad Chambliss passed for 367 yards and five touchdowns in less than a half, Deuce Alexander and Caleb Odom both had 100-yard receiving games and No. 25 Ole Miss steamrolled past Wofford 59-17 on Saturday in Oxford, Miss.

Chambliss threw a touchdown pass on five of his six possessions as the Rebels (7-4) bolted to a 49-3 halftime lead. Alexander finished with five catches for 128 yards and two touchdowns and Odom had three catches for 110 yards and one touchdown.

The Terriers lost their final game under retiring head coach Shawn Watson and finished their season 5-7.

Walker Howard's 26-yard touchdown pass to Caleb Cunningham on Ole Miss' first possession of the third quarter pushed the lead to 56-3. Kaeden Gilstrap answered with a 61-yard touchdown pass to Terrence Honeywood, who finished with 119 receiving yards, and Aiden Morris returned Howard's fumble 91 yards for a touchdown, leaving the Rebels with a 56-17 lead after three quarters.

The Rebels' Lucas Carneiro kicked a 28-yard field goal for the only points of the fourth quarter.

Ole Miss received the opening kickoff and on the third offensive play Chambliss threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Luke Hasz. On the Rebels' next possession Chambliss had four completions, the last of which was an 18-yard touchdown to Alexander. Chambliss tossed a 41-yard scoring pass to Odom for a 21-0 lead that lead held up through the end of the first quarter.

On the first play of the second quarter Chambliss threw a 43-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Dye, giving Chambliss completions on all 15 of his passes for 296 yards.

After Conner Deviney kicked a 35-yard field goal for the Terriers' first points, Chambliss extended his string of completions to 17 before throwing his first and only incompletion. Four plays later Chambliss threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Hasz for a 35-3 lead.

Deuce Knight replaced Chambliss, threw a 70-yard touchdown pass to Alexander and rushed 20 yards for the only score on the ground in the first half, giving Ole Miss a 49-3 halftime lead.