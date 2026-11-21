Faizon Brandon ran for a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to help No. 9 Tennessee outlast LSU 27-13 on Saturday in Knoxville, Tenn., and move one win away from a near-certain College Football Playoff berth.

Brandon, who made his first start since Sept. 26 against Texas, split time with George MacIntyre, who was dealing with a knee injury. He managed just 6 passing yards but ran 12 times for a career-high 112 yards. MacIntyre completed 12 of 21 passes for 79 yards and a TD for the Volunteers (9-2, 6-2 Southeastern Conference), who won for the sixth time in seven games.

Sam Leavitt was 27-for-39 passing for 222 yards and one touchdown for LSU (6-5, 3-5), which lost its third straight game. Trey'Dez Green caught seven passes for 72 yards in Lane Kiffin's second trip back to Tennessee, where he was head coach in 2009, as head coach of another SEC team.

It was a sloppy game on both sides. Each team committed three turnovers, and there were 27 combined penalties, 16 of them by LSU, for 187 yards.

It appeared the Volunteers were going to grind their way to a win when they led 13-6 late in the third quarter, but a muffed punt by Qua Moss gave LSU the ball at the Volunteers 9-yard line. On the next play, Leavitt found Green for a game-tying touchdown.

Tennessee responded by putting together an 11-play, 63-yard drive and retaking the lead on Brandon's 18-yard TD run with 8:22 left in regulation.

After a strip sack of Leavitt, Brandon iced the game with a 55-yard touchdown run with 4:04 left.

Tennessee put MacIntyre in the game after one ineffective quarter by Brandon, who completed 1 of 6 passes for 6 yards and turned the ball over twice.

LSU didn't take maximum advantage of those opportunities. A strip sack of Brandon gave the Tigers the ball at the Tennessee 18-yard line, but they settled for a 44-yard field goal from Scott Starzyk.

After an interception of Brandon on the ensuing drive gave LSU the ball just across midfield, the Tigers drove inside the 10-yard line but again had to settle for a field goal to take a 6-0 lead with 3:13 left in the first quarter.

Tennessee got on the board with a 52-yard Cooper Ranvier field goal and then took a 10-6 lead with 12 seconds left in the half on MacIntyre's 2-yard pass to DaSaahn Brame.

Another Ranvier field goal extended the lead to 13-6 with 5:06 left in the third quarter.