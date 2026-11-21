Los Angeles Rams star receiver Puka Nacua will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery to repair his MCL, ESPN reported on Saturday.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said on Friday that Nacua could miss "a couple of months," running the timeline into at least January for the Rams (6-4), who are 2 1/2 games behind the San Francisco 49ers (8-1) in the NFC West.

ESPN reported that Nacua's recovery time is considered to be four to five months, which rules out the playoffs. The report said three doctors recommended that Nacua undergo the surgery, which is expected to have him ready for the 2027 season.

The operation was performed by team doctor Neal ElAttrache, per ESPN, which reported that the right knee was clean aside from the MCL.

McVay's comments came one day after the All-Pro wide receiver was suspended three games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

The suspension is connected to accusations from a woman in Los Angeles who alleges Nacua used an "antisemitic statement" toward her and bit her on the shoulder. Nacua denied the allegations but agreed to enter a rehab center for treatment.

The league was unaware that Nacua already had undergone surgery when it imposed the suspension, ESPN reported on Friday.

Nacua suffered MCL and PCL sprains, as well as a turf toe injury, on the Rams' final offensive snap during a 20-13 victory over the Washington Commanders on Nov. 8. He was placed on injured reserve Nov. 12.

He is in the final season of a four-year rookie contract with an original value of $4.08 million that was raised due to a performance escalator to a base salary of $5.76 million for the 2026 season, according to Spotrac. He is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

The 25-year-old has 70 receptions for 715 yards and four touchdowns in seven games this season. In 51 career contests, he has 383 catches for 4,906 yards and 23 touchdowns. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2023 and 2025 and was first-team All Pro last season.

The Rams selected Nacua in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.