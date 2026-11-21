Michigan is making another change at quarterback with Bryce Underwood set to start Saturday against No. 4 UCLA in Ann Arbor, Mich., multiple outlets reported.

Underwood started all 13 games as a freshman in 2025 and started the first six games this season before being benched in the Wolverines' Oct. 17 win at Penn State.

Freshman Tommy Carr started the past four games for Michigan (5-5, 2-5 Big Ten), which needs one more win to gain bowl eligibility. The Bruins (10-0, 7-0), meanwhile, are playing for a high seed in the College Football Playoff.

Underwood has completed 56.1% of his passes this season for 950 yards with five touchdowns and six interceptions in eight games. He has rushed for 225 yards and two scores.

Carr has completed 63.2% of his pass attempts for 686 yards with two TDs and three interceptions in six games. He has rushed for 138 yards and three touchdowns.

Both players struggled in last week's 31-7 loss at Oregon. They were a combined 6 of 20 for 71 yards with no TDs or interceptions.