Ben Black III scored a wild touchdown on the final play from scrimmage, and visiting Rutgers converted the ensuing two-point conversion to stun Penn State 25-24 in a Big Ten thriller at University Park, Pa.

Rutgers (3-8, 2-6 Big Ten) trailed 16-0 in the first half and 24-10 early in the fourth quarter before authoring a mini-miracle down 24-17 in the final seconds. AJ Surace threw it short of the end zone to Antwan Raymond, who was being tackled at the buzzer, but he shoveled it at the last instant to Black, who ran the final three yards into the end zone.

The Scarlet Knights then opted to go for the win -- and Surace found an open DK Gilley in the flat for the decisive score. The closing sequence allowed Rutgers to snap an 18-game losing streak to Penn State, not to mention a four-game slide amid a tough season for Greg Schiano's squad.

Raymond was the headliner for Rutgers with 101 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Rocco Becht threw for 233 yards for Penn State (6-5, 3-5), while Chase Sowell caught six balls for 123 yards and a score.

With Penn State holding a 16-10 lead in the third quarter, Becht found Sowell for a 43-yard gain to the Rutgers 6. Two plays later, Becht scrambled for a 6-yard TD and then caught the ensuing two-point conversion pass from Benjamin Brahmer on a trick play as the Nittany Lions went ahead 24-10.

Raymond's 13-yard TD run capped a mammoth 19-play, 75-yard drive by Rutgers, drawing the visitors within 24-17 with 10:19 to go

Penn State took an early 7-0 lead on Cam Wallace's 56-yard TD run -- a burst up the middle in which he was untouched on his way to the end zone. A Nittany Lions safety and a 17-yard scoring strike from Becht to Sowell made it 16-0 with 5:14 left in the half.

The hosts' 16-point lead didn't last long, however, as Raymond's 5-yard TD run brought the Scarlet Knights within 16-7 with 1:55 to go in the half. A fumble by Becht shortly thereafter led to a chip shot by Jack Scullion as Rutgers closed to within 16-10 at the break.