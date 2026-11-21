Thomas Castellanos threw for the tiebreaking touchdown Saturday while J'Koby Williams added 117 rushing yards and a score as No. 12 Texas Tech went on the road for a 20-10 win over Baylor in Big 12 play at Waco, Texas.

Castellanos completed 10 of 16 passes for 171 yards and a pair of interceptions in a drab offensive effort for the Red Raiders (10-1, 7-1 Big 12 ). Although they finished with 402 total yards, they also committed three turnovers and struggled to finish drives.

But the Texas Tech defense helped make up for that by turning the Bears (6-5, 4-4) into a one-dimensional attack. Baylor managed just 31 yards on 22 rushes, forcing quarterback DJ Lagway to do it all.

Lagway was able to hit on 30 of 48 passes for 236 yards and a touchdown but his fourth-and-4 pass from the Bears' 22-yard line was knocked away by John Curry with 2:56 left. That led to Texas Tech's clinching score, a 39-yard field goal by Stone Harrington with 2:34 left to give it a two-score lead.

The storylines prior to kickoff involved the Red Raiders' fight to stay in the running for a spot in the 12-team College Football Playoff, as well as Baylor's hopes of playing spoiler.

Texas Tech initiated scoring with 4:28 left in the first quarter when Williams powered in from the 1 on third and goal. Castellanos started the drive with a 29-yard run and then found Kenny Johnson for a 34-yard gain to tee up first-and-goal from the 4.

The Bears responded with the tying touchdown with 8:12 left in the second quarter as Lagway hit Matthew Klopfenstein for a 3-yard strike to cap a 26-yard drive. It came seven plays after Colby McCalister recovered a fumble by Terrance Carter Jr.

The game stayed deadlocked until Castellanos found Malcolm Simmons for a 48-yard scoring strike with 6:15 remaining in the third quarter, polishing off an 88-yard drive. Harrington added to the lead on a 34-yard field goal with 10:47 left in the game.

Baylor edged within 17-10 on Rhett Armstrong's 24-yarder with 8:05 remaining.