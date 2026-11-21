Micah Ford rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns to help visiting Stanford become bowl eligible for the first time since 2018 with a 44-28 victory over California on Saturday in Berkeley, Calif.

In addition to rushing for triple digits for the fourth time in his past five games, Ford threw a touchdown pass.

Davis Warren passed for 214 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score for Stanford (6-5, 4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), which has won two in a row.

Adam Mohammed rushed for 90 yards on 16 carries and scored a touchdown for Cal (3-8, 2-6), which has lost five in a row, all by double digits.

Ford took a snap out of a Wildcat formation and took a couple of strides toward the line of scrimmage before making a jump pass to Chico Holt for a 1-yard touchdown that gave Stanford a 7-0 lead with 5:27 left in the first quarter.

Taimane Purcell tied it 7-7 with a 2-yard touchdown run with 13:33 left in the second quarter.

Warren scored on an 8-yard run to move the Cardinal in front 14-7 with 5:38 remaining in the first half.

Cal answered with a 12-yard touchdown pass from Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele to Ian Strong, tying the score at 14-14 with 45 seconds left in the half.

That left enough time for the Cardinal to get a 47-yard field goal from Emmet Kenney as time expired to give Stanford a 17-14 lead.

Stanford took the second half kickoff and Warren hit tight end Benji Blackburn for a 33-yard gain on the first play from scrimmage. Ford later dove over the top for a 1-yard touchdown that made it 23-14.

Ford broke three tackles on his way to a 63-yard touchdown run for a 30-14 advantage with 9:46 left in the third quarter.

Warren beat a blitz and hit Nico Brown for a 49-yard touchdown strike that increased the Cardinal's lead to 37-14 with 14:47 left in the game.

Mohammed scored on a 1-yard plunge to cut the deficit to 37-20 with 11:24 remaining, but Stanford answered with a 48-yard touchdown pass from Warren to Zach Giuliano for 44-20 with 6:16 to go.

Jackson Brousseau hit Chase Hendricks with a 4-yard touchdown pass with 1:40 to go and the Golden Bears tacked on the two-point conversion for the final score, 44-28.