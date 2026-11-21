Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig has been downgraded from questionable to out for Sunday's game against the host Philadelphia Eagles.

Herbig has been nursing rib and hip injuries sustained during the first quarter of the Steelers' 38-18 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday. He did not participate in practice this week before he was ruled out on Saturday.

Herbig, who turned 25 on Saturday, has recorded three sacks this season, all of them over the last four games. He also has 23 tackles and a forced fumble in nine games (three starts) this season for Pittsburgh (6-3).

Herbig has totaled 102 tackles, 19 sacks and 10 forced fumbles in 54 career games (14 starts) since he was selected by the Steelers in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Wisconsin.