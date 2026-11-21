Tennessee Titans linebacker Jaylen Harrell remained hospitalized in Florida Saturday morning, the day after he was involved in what the team termed a "serious" car accident.

The Titans issued a statement on Saturday but did not disclose Harrell's condition or the injuries he suffered. Harrell, 24, has not played this season after tearing an ACL in the preseason.

"We have been in constant communication with Jaylen's family and are still working to gather more information," the team said. "At this time, Jaylen remains in the hospital and continues to receive care. We ask that Jaylen and his family's privacy be respected at this time. We will provide an update when appropriate."

The accident occurred in Tampa, Harrell's hometown.

The Titans selected the Michigan alum in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He has appeared in all 34 games (two starts) and has 38 tackles, seven tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.