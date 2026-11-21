The Tennessee Titans placed Tyjae Spears on injured reserve Saturday and elevated fellow running back Michael Carter from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the host Dallas Cowboys.

Spears is nursing a nagging knee injury and will miss at least the Titans' next four games. He also sat out Tennessee's games in Weeks 7 and 8 due to the injury, before returning last Sunday and rushing four times for 28 yards in a 40-23 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Spears, 25, has rushed for 94 yards and added 16 catches for 65 yards in seven games this season.

He has rushed for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns in 49 career games (three starts) since being selected by the Titans in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Tulane.

Although Tony Pollard serves as the team's workhorse running back, Carter could receive a few carries on Sunday when the Titans (1-8) face the Cowboys (4-6) in Arlington, Texas.

Carter, 27, has rushed three times for seven yards in three games this season with Tennessee.

He has rushed for 1,699 yards and nine touchdowns in 64 career games (27 starts) with the New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals and Titans.