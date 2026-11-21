Top 25 roundup: Saturday

Bear Bachmeier hit Jojo Phillips with a 2-point conversion pass in triple overtime as No. 10 BYU outlasted upset-minded Kansas 31-29 in a wild Big 12 Conference clash in Lawrence, Kan.

Bachmeier passed for 173 yards and ran for two scores in the win, which allowed the Cougars (9-2, 6-2 Big 12) to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive. BYU's Matthias Dunn missed a 37-yard field goal wide left as regulation expired to necessitate overtime.

Isaiah Marshall's 10-yard scoring run on a Jayhawks' chance in the first OT, and the ensuing PAT kick put Kansas up by seven points. Bachmeier answered with a 2-yard rushing touchdown with Dunn's PAT sending the game to a second OT tied at 23.

Marshall finished with 186 yards and two TDs passing and another on the ground but suffered two interceptions for Kansas (4-7, 2-6).

No. 3 Alabama 47, Chattanooga 0

Austin Mack threw for 254 yards and four touchdowns and also rushed for a score in his first career start, leading the host Crimson Tide over the Mocs in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

The senior completed 20 of 25 passes as No. 1 QB Keelon Russell rested an ankle injury. The Crimson Tide (9-2) outgained their FCS opposition 553-86 as they sealed their first shutout of the season. The teams agreed to shorten the fourth quarter to 10 minutes.

The Mocs (7-5) were also without their starting QB as Battle Alberson missed his second straight game. New Mexico State transfer Parker Awad went 6-for-12 for 59 yards. Chattanooga rushed for 27 yards on 24 attempts.

Gio Lopez threw for 324 yards and two touchdowns, added two more rushing TDs, and the Demon Deacons earned a win over the Yellow Jackets on Saturday in Atlanta.

Ty Clark III also had two rushing touchdowns for Wake Forest (10-1, 7-1 ACC), which won its eighth straight game and its seventh in a row by at least 21 points. Lopez completed 17 of his 22 passes, while Carlos Hernandez had eight receptions for 145 yards as the Demon Deacons snapped a five-game losing streak in the series and won their first game in Atlanta since 2002.

Backup quarterback Grady Adamson rushed for 143 yards and a touchdown for Georgia Tech (3-8, 2-6), which clinched its worst record since going 3-9 in 2021.

Nebraska 31, No. 14 Ohio State 27

Anthony Colandrea threw for 200 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score to lead the Cornhuskers to their first win over a Top 25 opponent since Sept. 17, 2016 -- a stretch of 3,717 days.

Luke Lindenmeyer, Kwazi Gilmer and Quinn Clark caught touchdown passes for Nebraska (7-4, 4-4 Big Ten). Colandrea hit 19 of 28 passes while rushing 11 times for 63 yards.

Jeremiah Smith caught six passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns for the Buckeyes (7-4, 5-3), who have lost three of their last four to ensure their worst record since 2011. Luke Fahey completed 16 of 27 passes for 259 yards, two touchdowns and an interception while Bo Jackson rushed for 52 yards and two scores.

No. 20 Houston 34, West Virginia 31

Jonathan Dimas hit a 23-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Cougars to a win over the Mountaineers in Morgantown, W.Va.

Freshman quarterback Keisean Henderson threw for 268 yards and a touchdown for Houston (8-3, 5-3 Big 12) in his first career start in place of injured starter Conner Weigman. Makhi Hughes piled up 158 rushing yards and three touchdowns while Amare Thomas caught six passes for 89 yards and a score.

Michael Hawkins Jr. threw for 130 yards and a touchdown and ran for 98 yards with a score for West Virginia (5-6, 2-6), which dropped its third straight game. Cam Cook rushed 25 times for 131 yards and a touchdown.

No. 24 Florida 34, Vanderbilt 27

Jadan Baugh rushed for a tiebreaking, 10-yard touchdown with 2:18 left as the Gators slipped by the visiting Commodores in Gainesville, Fla.

Aaron Philo passed for 241 yards and rushed for 73 yards and two scores for the Gators (7-4, 5-4 Southeastern Conference), who have won 10 of their past 11 meetings with the Commodores. Eric Singleton had six catches for 117 yards.

Jared Curtis was 12-for-25 for 200 yards and two touchdowns for Vanderbilt (4-7, 1-7). Sedrick Alexander carried 15 times for 129 yards. Junior Sherrill had six catches for 149 yards and a score.

No. 25 Ole Miss 59, Wofford 17

Trinidad Chambliss passed for 367 yards and five touchdowns in less than a half, Deuce Alexander and Caleb Odom both had 100-yard receiving games and the Rebels steamrolled the Terriers in nonconference play at Oxford, Miss.

Chambliss threw a touchdown pass on five of his six possessions as the Rebels (7-4) bolted to a 49-3 halftime lead. Alexander finished with five catches for 128 yards and two touchdowns and Odom had three catches for 110 yards and one touchdown.

The Terriers lost their final game under retiring head coach Shawn Watson and finished their season 5-7. Kaeden Gilstrap tossed a 61-yard touchdown pass to Terrence Honeywood and Aiden Morris returned a fumble 91 yards for a touchdown for Wofford.